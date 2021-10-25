Joshua Vacanti makes it to the live playoffs round on 'The Voice'

Vacanti is taking the next step in the competition and heading to the live playoffs round.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side is celebrating Western New York Monday night after Lockport native, Joshua Vacanti survived the knockout rounds on "The Voice."

Vacanti is a part of Team John Legend.

He went head-to-head with teammate Sabrina Nadia, and with John Legend picking who moves on to the live shows.

In the next round, viewers will get to vote and help him advance.