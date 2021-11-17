Lockport native Joshua Vacanti makes next round on NBC's 'The Voice'

Joshua Vacanti will move on to the live shows thanks to viewer votes. He will be in the top 11 next Monday here on Channel 2.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Western New York fans of "The Voice" have a reason to keep celebrating after Tuesday night's show.

The moment arrived when Joshua Vacanti learned he would advance.

"Joshua Vacanti, congratulations, you are moving on! Yes, Joshua, my man. Yes! They are celebrating in Lockport, New York, tonight."

