Tonawandas Gateway Harbor concerts return on Wednesday

Tonawandas Gateway Harbor Concerts takes place every Wednesday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The longest running weekly local band concert series in Western New York is kicking off the season on Wednesday.

Tonawandas Gateway Harbor Concerts takes place every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Located at the terminus of the Erie Canal at Gateway Harbor Park. In addition to local musicians, the event also features food trucks and vendors.

If you miss the fun on Wednesdays, Food Truck Thursdays are held on the Tonawanda side of the Erie Canal with acoustic music, children's activities, vendors and more.

The concerts run through the summer, ending the last day of August.

Bands include: Boogie Monsters, Yacht Fathers, Reset to Vinyl, BBC Band, Mo Porter, Chicago Authority, Dave Constantino Band, Who Are You, Seventh Sign, Hair Nation, The Release, Thurman Brothers, Hot Daddy Rocks, Grand Illusion, All Star Projects, Flipside, A-List, Nerds Gone Wild, Anatara, and Hit and Run.