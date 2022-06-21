Annual Buffalo River Fest takes place this weekend

The festival raises money for the Buffalo River Fest Park upkeep.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Annual Buffalo River Fest kicks off this Friday at Buffalo River Fest Park on Ohio Street.

The festival helps raise funds for the park to pay for maintenance.

Events start on Friday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and continue on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Activities include live entertainment, a waterfront photo and memorabilia display, "I Got It" bingo, food, arts and crafts vendors. Saturday includes the Rigidized Metals River Regatta at 11 a.m. of vessels rowing along the Buffalo River between Harlem Road and Clinton Street.

The full schedule of events is available below:

Friday, June 24

6 p.m. —I Got It Bingo – Buffalo River Fest Park

6 p.m. —Local Artists and Artisans – Buffalo River Fest Park

6 p.m. —Waterfront Memories & More Museum Exhibit – Buffalo River Fest Park

7 p.m. - 11 p.m. — Music—Flipside — Buffalo River Fest Park Band shell

Saturday, June 25

11 a.m. —Rigidized River Fest Regatta

12 p.m. —Local Artists and Artisans – Buffalo River Fest Park

12 p.m. —I Got It Bingo – Buffalo River Fest Park

12 p.m. — Waterfront Memories & More Museum Exhibit – Buffalo River Fest Park

2 p.m. - 7 p.m. —Kids Area – Buffalo River Fest Park

2 p.m - 6 p.m. —Music—Time Pirates – Buffalo River Fest Park Band shell

7 p.m. - 11 p.m. —Music—Under Arrest – Buffalo River Fest Park Band shell