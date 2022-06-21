Annual Buffalo River Fest takes place this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Annual Buffalo River Fest kicks off this Friday at Buffalo River Fest Park on Ohio Street.
The festival helps raise funds for the park to pay for maintenance.
Events start on Friday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and continue on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Activities include live entertainment, a waterfront photo and memorabilia display, "I Got It" bingo, food, arts and crafts vendors. Saturday includes the Rigidized Metals River Regatta at 11 a.m. of vessels rowing along the Buffalo River between Harlem Road and Clinton Street.
The full schedule of events is available below:
Friday, June 24
- 6 p.m. —I Got It Bingo – Buffalo River Fest Park
- 6 p.m. —Local Artists and Artisans – Buffalo River Fest Park
- 6 p.m. —Waterfront Memories & More Museum Exhibit – Buffalo River Fest Park
- 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. — Music—Flipside — Buffalo River Fest Park Band shell
Saturday, June 25
- 11 a.m. —Rigidized River Fest Regatta
- 12 p.m. —Local Artists and Artisans – Buffalo River Fest Park
- 12 p.m. —I Got It Bingo – Buffalo River Fest Park
- 12 p.m. — Waterfront Memories & More Museum Exhibit – Buffalo River Fest Park
- 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. —Kids Area – Buffalo River Fest Park
- 2 p.m - 6 p.m. —Music—Time Pirates – Buffalo River Fest Park Band shell
- 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. —Music—Under Arrest – Buffalo River Fest Park Band shell
The Buffalo River Fest Park concerts also take place Wednesday nights from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. through Sept. 7. Don't forget to bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets.