Tickets for 'Hamilton' at Shea's go on sale Monday

"Hamilton" performances run from December 14 to January 2.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tickets go on sale on Monday for "Hamilton" at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

The announcement made on Friday specified that tickets will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. on Shea's website. Performances of "Hamilton" will take place from December 14 to January 2.

HAMILTON TICKETS GO ON SALE MONDAY AT 10AM!



Read more from @BroadwayWorld https://t.co/00VCT4y5L2 — SheasPAC (@SheasBFLO) August 6, 2021

There is a maximum of eight tickets per account for the musical. Prices will range from $49 to $249. There is a lottery for 40 $10 tickets for all performances. More details will be announced closer to the performances.