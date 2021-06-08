2021 PLAY/GROUND art festival begins in Buffalo Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday kicks off the 10 day public art festival PLAY/GROUND in Buffalo.
The festival will include 20 different projects at five locations in the downtown and Broadway-Fillmore district from August 6 to August 15. The festival put on by Resource:Art and The Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Art (BICA) will focus on health and wellness through art.
“Art has the ability to reflect and celebrate the unique perspectives of our diverse community and PLAY/GROUND invites everyone to join in this unique experience,” said Emily Tucker, director of Resource:Art.
There will guided and self-guided bike tours to the 7-mile radius of the five instillations.
Installations are located at:
- The Central Terminal
- Broadway Market
- The Handley Room at The Lederman Building
- Matt Urban Center
- Canalside
The event will take place outside where social distancing can be observed.
The instillations are free to observe. Tickets can be purchased at the PLAY/GROUND website to attend workshops and musical events.