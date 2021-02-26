Ride to End Cancer- Ride for Roswell on Saturday, August 7th, 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's time to "gear-up" for the Annual Ride for Roswell, Saturday, August 7th, 2021. Registration is now open and this year there are two ways to participate. This year's Ride will take place on August 7th at five locations across Western New York for socially distant and safe group rides or ride your own way and create your own route and ride anytime throughout the month of August.

The Ride for Roswell is one of the nation’s largest cycling events – a life-changing experience for riders, volunteers and cancer patients who benefit from the funds raised. This annual event brings people together to celebrate survivors, pay tribute to those we have lost to cancer and the passion in finding a cure for cancer.

Click Here to see the choice of locations to ride on August 7th. Locations include rides at UB, Grand Island, Buffalo's Outer Harbor and Niagara County Community College and a special Buffalo RosRoll ride through the City of Buffalo's most iconic neighborhoods. To stay within COVID-19 event regulations, there will be a 50-person limit for each timeslot and the most current coronavirus protocols will be in place. Waves of riders will be going out every 20 minutes. Rides timeslots begin at 7am and run through 12pm. Register today to reserve your spot!

Click Here for information and registration to Ride Your Own Way, pick a route, date and location that works best for you and get out there and ride. It can be one day or every weekend, 5 miles or 45, it's up to you! The Ride for Roswell offers great suggestions of bike trails/paths across WNY.

No matter what path you choose everyone rides for the same cause, to find a cure for cancer. Register today and start your fundraising. To ensure as many people get a chance to ride this summer, the Ride for Roswell is eliminating both registration fees and the fundraising minimums. All riders who can are encouraged to fundraise to support the mission to end cancer.

Proceeds from the Ride for Roswell benefit the Roswell Park Cancer Alliance, to maximize life-saving research, treatment and prevention programs while supporting the needs of patients and families touched by cancer.

To learn more about the Ride for Roswell visit RideforRoswell.org.

