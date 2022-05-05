Theresa Caputo's live show at Shea's pushed back to September

The new date for Theresa Caputo's show is now Friday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m. All tickets will be honored for the new date.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Theresa Caputo's live show at Shea's Performing Arts Center has been pushed back to September.

The Theatre District venue made the announcement for Sunday's 3 p.m. show on Saturday night, on social media. The reason was "unforeseen circumstances," and the new date is now Friday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m.

2 On Your Side's Kate Welshofer spoke with Caputo, the Long Island Medium, earlier this month about her show, called "The Experience."

"Well, the reason why I call it an experience is because that is really what it is," Caputo said. "You know, I can only channel so many souls in a certain amount of period of time. And I always tell people, I have no idea what's going to happen."