Comedian Chris Rock is coming to the Queen City

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Comedian Chris Rock will be coming to Buffalo this summer as part of his 'Ego Death World Tour.'

Rock will be performing at Shea's Performing Arts Center on Saturday, June 4th at 8:00 p.m.

The event is a phone-free experience and the use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space. Phones will be secured when guests arrive in individual pouches that will be opened when the show concludes.

Tickets for the Chris Rock 'Ego Death World Tour' show are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here.

Rock recently made headlines after being smacked by Will Smith on stage at the Academy Awards back in March. Rock presented the best documentary Oscar and made jokes about several attendees, including Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Will Smith approached the stage from his front-row seat and smacked Rock, stunning the comedian, the theater crowd, and viewers at home. Rock said he had no interest in pursuing charges, and briefly addressed the attack publicly during a comedy concert in Boston.

Chris Rock is an award-winning director, actor, producer, and writer. He recently wrapped production on the biopic Rustin. He also recently starred in season 4 of FX's Emmy-winning drama series Fargo.