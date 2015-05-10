Curtain closing on this year's M&T Bank Broadway series with "Ain't Too Proud"

The musical follows the five classic Temptations from the streets of Detroit to international stardom.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The curtain is closing on this year's M&T Bank Broadway series at Shea's this weekend with a big Motown party on Main Street.

"Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations" follows the five classic Temptations from the streets of Detriot, Michigan all the way to international stardom. You'll hear all of your favorite hits, like "My Girl," "Get Ready 'Cause Here We Come," "For Once In My Life," and of course, "Ain't Too Proud."

James T. Lane plays Paul Williams in the show. He promises the cast will hook you from the start.

"When that music starts kicking in, the first song we sing is 'The Way You Do the Things You Do,' and the audience heads are bopping, they're grooving in their seats, they're clapping along," he said. "Everybody's got soul in the auditorium because if you're coming to the Temptations, they've got some soul you know, that's their music, and I think, 'We've got em. They're on the ride already with that music. You know, we've got them from the start."