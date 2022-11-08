Shea's unveils 2022-2023 Broadway Series

Some of the performances include "The Tina Turner Musical," "Beetlejuice," "Six," and "Jagged Little Pill."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shea's Performing Arts Center announced its full Broadway lineup for the 2022-2023 theatre season. Shea's made the announcement virtually Tuesday afternoon.

The M&T Bank 2022-23 Broadway Series at Shea’s will include:

"The Prom," Sept. 27 - Oct. 2, 2022

Sept. 27 - Oct. 2, 2022 "Tina – The Tina Turner Musical," Nov. 8-13, 2022

Nov. 8-13, 2022 "Come From Away," Dec. 13-18, 2022

Dec. 13-18, 2022 "Hadestown," Feb. 21-26, 2023

Feb. 21-26, 2023 "Beetlejuice," March 21-26, 2023

March 21-26, 2023 "Six," April 25 - May 7, 2023

April 25 - May 7, 2023 "Jagged Little Pill," June 6-11, 2023

But that's not all. "Disney’s Aladdin" and "Dear Evan Hansen" are both coming to Shea's as special engagements in the 2022-2023 series. "Disney's Aladdin" is coming to Shea's on Nov. 22-27, 2022. Meanwhile, "Dear Evan Hansen" will hit the stage from June 20-25, 2023.

“The past year has reminded us how important live theatre is to our community,” said Michael Murphy, president of Shea’s Performing Arts Center. “The upcoming Broadway Series at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre is one of our best ones yet.” “Thank you to our loyal season subscribers and patrons for your patience, commitment, and support. We would not be where we are today without all of you.”

“This is a landmark season for our beloved Shea’s Buffalo Theatre,” added Albert Nocciolino, Co-Presenter of Broadway productions at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre for 35 years. “We are grateful for the continued support and passion our community has for Shea’s and the promising future this theatre has in the heart of Buffalo’s Theatre District. The M&T Bank 2022 – 23 Broadway Series will be one you will not want to miss.”

