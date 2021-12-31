Prepare for midnight with these lyrics to Auld Lang Syne

Don't get caught mouthing the words, again.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tonight at the stroke of midnight, people all over the world will be singing "Auld Lang Syne," a traditional Scottish tune meant to mark the passing of one year and arrival of another.

But does anyone actually know all of the words? Here's the lyrics so you're prepared for midnight:

"AULD LANG SYNE"

Should auld acquaintance be forgot, and never brought to mind?

Should auld acquaintance be forgot, and auld lang syne.

CHORUS

For auld lang syne, my jo, for auld lang syne.

We'll tak a cup o' kindness yet, for auld lang syne.

And surely ye'll be your pint-stowp!

And surely I'll be mine!

And we'll tak a cup o' kindness yet, for auld lang syne.

CHORUS REPEATS

We twa hae run about the braes

And pu'd the gowans fine

But we've wander'd mony a weary foot

Sin auld lang syne.

CHORUS REPEATS

We twa hae paidl'd i' the burn

Frae mornin' sun till dine.

But seas between us braid hae roar'd

Sin auld lang syne.

CHORUS REPEATS

And there's a hand, my trusty fiere!

And gie's a hand o' thine!

And we'll tak a right guid willy waught,

For auld lang syne.

CHORUS REPEATS

Should old acquaintance be forgot

And never brought to mind?

Should old acquaintance be forgot,

And long, long ago.

CHORUS REPEATS

And for long, long ago, my dear

For long, long ago.

We'll take a cup of kindness yet

For long, long ago.

And surely you'll buy your pint-jug!

And surely I'll buy mine!

And we'll take a cup of kindness yet

For long, long ago.

CHORUS REPEATS

We two have run about the hills

And pulled the daisies fine;

But we've wandered many the weary foot

Since long, long ago.

CHORUS REPEATS

We two have paddled in the stream,

From morning sun till dine;

But seas between us broad have roared

Since long, long ago.

CHORUS REPEATS

And there's a hand, my trusty friend!

And give us a hand of yours!

And we'll take a deep draught of good-will

For long, long ago.