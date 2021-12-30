New Year's Eve forecast for Western New York

A mild close to 2021 and fasten your seatbelts for an active start to 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The final days of 2021 will be mild and trending above average, in terms of temperatures. Daytime highs for Thursday will be in the low 40s and high temperatures for Friday will be in the low to mid 40s. Just as a reminder, our average daytime high for this time of year is 34 degrees.

For those that are headed out to the ball drop on New Year's Eve, it definitely will not be as cold as it was in past years like in 2017, when we had a high of 9 degrees and a low of 0 degrees. Temperatures on Friday night will be in the low 40s with mainly cloudy conditions. However, there is the possibility for a rain shower or two to pop through before the stroke of midnight. The steadier rain will hold off until 2022.

Once we start the new year, expect rain showers throughout Saturday and temperatures will start at an early high in the mid to upper 40s and possibly even near 50 degrees before a cold front will slice through Western New York on Saturday night. This will send temperatures tumbling into the mid to upper 20s for overnight lows.

Our two weekend days could not be more different...mild for Saturday and sharply colder for Sunday. @WGRZ #StormTeam2 pic.twitter.com/tizBndpTwg — Carl Lam (@CarlHLam) December 30, 2021