Buffalo is ready for New Year's Eve ball drop

We are counting down the days until 2022. The city of Buffalo is busy planning for its annual ball drop.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — City of Buffalo officials put the final touches on the 2022 ball drop preparations outside the electric tower for Friday night in Roosevelt Plaza.

Last year, the event was virtual. this year. While we are still in a pandemic, the city is expecting a big crowd.

The mayor is asking anyone attending to be vaccinated, although no one will be checking vaccination records. Also, wear a mask.

"It is an honor system, we are asking for them to be vaccinated we're asking them to have their booster shots, wear masks," said Mayor Byron Brown at a Tuesday press conference.

Buffalo Police have put together a security plan. Deputy Police Commissioner Joe Gramaglia said, "We're just asking people to not bring large bags, there's no reason to bring it down."

Elizabeth Cary, spokesperson for AAA of WNY sounded a warning to all drivers.

"There's a lot of bubbly involved with New Year's Eve, but with the legalization of marijuana and other substances out there any type of impaired driving is not safe on the road. I've seen a lot of signs around Buffalo saying if you drive high, you'll get a DWI. So just a reminder for that too, any type of impairment can cause a danger on the roadways."

The indoor party that is held for sponsors and volunteers has been canceled because it's indoors.

Paul Iskalo of Iskalo Development offered fun facts about the ball drop.

"342 LED lights on a 220-pound ball. It's going to travel a distance of 108 feet down the face of the electric tower."

Again, all involved are asking people to be safe as COVID-19 is still real.