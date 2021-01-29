Buffalo Zoo reopens indoor exhibits

Because the orange and yellow zone restrictions have been lifted, the indoor exhibits are allowed to reopen Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you have tickets to visit The Buffalo Zoo Friday, you will be able to see all the animals in the indoor exhibits.

The zoo announced Friday that since the orange and yellow zone restrictions have been lifted for Erie County, the indoor exhibits are allowed to reopen.

Rainforest Falls, Amphibian and Reptile Center, Exo-Station and Gorilla Habitat are all open to guests. The zoo says stop in and say "hi" to their animals that have missed you over the last couple of months!

A reminder that you must pre-register your tickets online. You can buy tickets by clicking here.