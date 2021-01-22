Buffalo and Kansas City Zoos make charitable wager on AFC Championship game

The Buffalo Zoo and Kansas City Zoo are making a charitable wager on the Bills/Chiefs' game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo and the Kansas City Zoo are teaming up to make a friendly wager on the upcoming AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.

If the Buffalo Bills win on Sunday, the Kansas City Zoo will make a contribution to Polar Bears International. If the Chiefs win on Sunday, then the Buffalo Zoo will contribute to the same organization.

In addition, the losing zoo will have to provide the winning zoo with fun enrichment for their polar bears.

“All of us at the Kansas City Zoo are big Chiefs fans, even our polar bears Nuniq and Berlin. We can’t think of a better way to celebrate making it to the AFC championship than supporting both our hometown team and polar bear conservation at the same time. It’s a win for everyone!” said Randy Wisthoff, Executive Director/CEO of the Kansas City Zoo.

“Our team, like the rest of the community, here in Buffalo has Bills fever, and we can’t wait for this weekend's matchup,” said Buffalo Zoo President and CEO Norah Fletchall. “I know our colleagues in Kansas City feel the same way for their team. No matter the outcome, this friendly wager is a win for polar bears and another outstanding conservation organization.”