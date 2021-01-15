Luna the polar bear not pregnant, back in Arctic Edge habitat

The past few months Luna has been denning, but after her physical exam, zookeepers found she was not pregnant.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you were hoping for a baby polar bear to arrive at The Buffalo Zoo soon, you will have to wait a little bit longer.

The Buffalo Zoo posted on its Facebook and Twitter pages Friday that Luna is back in her Arctic Edge habitat. For the past few months, Luna had been denning, hoping to bring a baby polar bear into the world.

After her annual physical, zoo officials found she was not pregnant. The Zoo says aside from that, everything else looks great and she got a clean bill of health.

This is the third time Luna and male polar bear Sakari have attempted to breed.