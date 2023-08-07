Town of Amherst planning board reviewing Costco's site plan

Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa says the demoliton is already underway at the old UB Annex.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We still don't know when the Costo store coming to Amherst will open, but in the meantime we are getting an update on the progress of the project.

Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa says the town planning board is reviewing the store's site plan, a process he expects to take a month or two.

Kulpa also says demolition is already underway at the old UB Annex.

"We're working with them on recongifuration of Bailey, so there's a lot happening right now," Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa said. "But demolition started and they should be in the ground for new building foundations."