Amherst provides update on Costco, Northwest Amherst Community Center projects

2 On Your Side talked to town supervisor Brian Kulpa about plans for the Costco store on Ridge Lea Road, where construction should start next year.

AMHERST, N.Y. — There's been a lot of interest ever since Amherst announced that it would be home to Western New York's first Costco.

Maybe too much interest.

2 On Your Side talked to town supervisor Brian Kulpa on Wednesday for an update on the plans for the store on Ridge Lea Road, where construction should start next year.

He says there's asbestos and lead abatement work going on right now before demolition starts, and that they've noticed community members going in to check those buildings out themselves.

"That's not legal, nor is it intelligent because they're loaded with asbestos, and they're literally doing hazardous material removal," Kulpa said. "This is a project that's going through its stages, and we want people to understand that there are hazardous materials in those buildings that need to be removed."

Kulpa says the town has also hired consultants to look at traffic in the area and how to improve intersections nearby, for all of the extra cars that will be there when the store opens.

Another Amherst project involves the opening of the Northwest Amherst Community Center, in partnership with Sweet Home Schools. It's along North Pointe Parkway, just off of Sweet Home Road.

The center will provide youth, family, and senior services, as well as other programming from the school district.

"We're going to have a satellite office here," said Michael Ginestre, the Sweet Home School District superintendent.

"We're going to offer support services here for our families and students, and just very excited about the recreational opportunities that are going to be offered here, and the daycare opportunities that are going to be offered here."