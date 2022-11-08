Sunflowers of Sanborn: Sunflower fields still a week or 2 away from peak bloom

Sunflowers of Sanborn is open seven days a week through Sept. 10.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The sunflower fields at the Sunflowers of Sanborn might still be a week or two away from peak bloom, but there is still plenty to experience at the Niagara County attraction pretty much every day of the week.

Thursday is First Responders and Law Enforcement Day, with a lunch to honor people in those careers from noon until 2 p.m. The first craft show is coming up this weekend, Aug. 13 and 14.

"It will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until vendors run out," Owner Louise Brachmann said. "Next weekend, the 20th and 21st, we have Touch-A-Truck and our kids day, and the weekend after that we have our last craft show."

Now in their fifth season, the Brachmann family has learned that timing the sunflower bloom each year can be unpredictable. With the lack of rain and the heat, most the flowers are taking a little longer than usual to come out, but Brachmann is confident fully yellow fields are on the way.

"This year, Mother Nature is just a little behind," Brachmann said. "So we will have full bloom the end of August, and we'll go right into September this year. So if you didn't get out here, it's okay because the best is yet to come."