Mayer Brothers Cider Mill store reopening next week

Doughnuts, slushies and cider will be served up starting Wednesday, Aug. 3.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A fall tradition for the Buffalo area will kick off its season next week.

Mayer Brothers Cider Mill posted on Facebook they will reopen for the fall 2022 season beginning Wednesday, Aug. 3.

According to their Facebook page, trips to the Cider Mill have been a Western New York tradition since 1852, and this year will mark their 170th season.

Mayer Brothers is known locally for its cider, cider slushies, pies, and donuts. They also offer an assortment of gourmet items such as jams, jellies, maple syrup, candy and artisan cheese.

The cider mill is located on 1540 Seneca Creek Road.