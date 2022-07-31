American's Largest Garden Tour returns to Buffalo

The goal of Garden Walk Buffalo is to create more beautiful and vibrant communities by sharing garden spaces, together.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — America's Largest Garden Tour returned to Western New York. More than 300 local gardeners were part of the celebration this weekend.

The self-guided event is totally free all you need is a map to participate in the tour.

"It's a labor of love and I like sharing it with other people, I also think it enhances the neighborhood and enhances my personal space and where I live," said gardener, Kevin Lickers.

"The gardeners are always willing to talk to you about how they do it or what they recommend, that helps. it gives you a little inspiration to go and do your own garden," said Judy Iwankow, volunteer.