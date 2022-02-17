'Oklahoma!' on stage at Shea's through Sunday

The Tony Award-winning revival is an updated take on the classic musical.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "Oklahoma!" has been a well-known musical to theater fans for more than 80 years. Now, the Tony Award-winning 2019 revival of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic is on stage at Shea's Performing Arts Center through Sunday, Feb. 20.

Even though the original dialogue is unchanged, the show has been reimagined for the 21st century. Cast member Christopher Bannow, who plays Jud Fry, told 2 On Your Side the show is staged to be reflective of the modern-day America.

"People love the story, and we're telling 'Oklahoma!,'" he said. "We're just telling it with a community that more reflects America today, as well as a more reflective orchestration. The band is only seven pieces not a full orchestra and is skewed towards bluegrass sound. So you're going to hear banjo, you're going to hear fiddle, upright bass and electric guitar which are things you wouldn't hear in movie or in any other Broadway production."

Sis, who plays Ado Annie, encourages audience members to be open to their new way of telling an old story.

"The ability to look at life differently than the way you live it," she said. "Just because you live it one way doesn't mean that it's the way that everyone exists, so I think allowing art to be what it is, and allowing people to be what they are is a big message to take away from our performance of this show."

For ticket details and more information about "Oklahoma!," click here.