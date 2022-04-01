Shea's announces first installment of Family Series

Collision of Rhythm will perform at Shea's 710 on Feb. 5.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shea's Performing Arts Center announced on Tuesday the first performance lined up for the Shea's Family Series. Collision of Rhythm will perform at Shea's 710 on Feb. 5.

Shea's Family Series is a season of matinee, evening and weekend performances from tour companies coming from around the world. The series will include student matinees and family engagement opportunities.

“We are excited to launch our new Shea’s Family Series with Collision of Rhythm. This production is an expansion of our On School Time model which includes affordable, high-quality evening and weekend performances for families,” stated Michael G. Murphy, President of Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

“A huge thank you to Bank of America, for recognizing the need and helping to fund our mission and being a steadfast partner of Shea’s. This year’s grant will go to support our family series programming and Collision of Rhythm, a captivating and inspiring show that families will enjoy.”

Collision of Rhythm is a performance by Aaron Williams and Bronkar Lee, who will rotate between 17 instruments. The duo has been featured on The Tonight Show, America’s Got Talent, and Super Bowl commercials. Williams went viral for his rendition of Mario on Marimba, which has over 100 million views.

“Western New York audiences will be delighted by the energetic virtuosity that Aaron and Bronkar will bring to Shea’s 710 Theatre’s stage. Between the two of them, they play a multitude of instruments, which is an incredible sight to see. Not only is their talent boundless, but they’re also great at drawing out the musical talents of their audiences,” said Thembi Duncan, Shea’s Director of Arts Engagement and Education.