All 3 'Hamilton' shows canceled this weekend at Shea's

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several showings of "Hamilton" had already been canceled earlier this week, and now three more have been wiped out this weekend.

The shows on Saturday night and two more on Sunday at Shea's Performing Arts Center have been canceled, citing breakthrough COVID-19 cases among the performers.

Anyone who bought their tickets through the Shea’s Box Office and Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded, Shea's said in a news release Saturday evening when announcing the cancellations.

Saturday's show was scheduled for 8 p.m. The shows on Sunday were scheduled for 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday's 2 p.m. show did go off without a hitch.