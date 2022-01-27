Shea's to start requiring children 5 and older to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend performances

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another venue in Western New York is now requiring children 5 years old and older to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter.
Shea's Performing Arts Center announced on Thursday that starting on Feb. 15, children 5 and older will need to show proof of having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to attend performances. This applies to Shea's Buffalo, Shea's 710 and Shea's Smith Theatres.
On March 15, children 5 and up will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated - that means they got their last shot in the series 14 days ago.
Children under the age of 5 are not permitted to shows unless they are specifically designated as family productions like "Blippi The Musical," "Collision of Rhythm," and "Trolls Live."
Children under the age of 2 are not allowed in the theatre for any productions.
Children 12 and older have been required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination since October 2020.
Masks are required to worn at all times while inside the theatre.
Acceptable forms of proof include the physical vaccination card (not photocopies), NYS Excelsior Pass or Government digital vaccine proof from outside New York State. Anyone 16 years or older must also provide proof of ID with their vaccination records.