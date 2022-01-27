Shea's to start requiring children 5 and older to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend performances

Children 5 and older will need to show proof of having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 15, and be fully vaccinated by March 15.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another venue in Western New York is now requiring children 5 years old and older to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter.

Shea's Performing Arts Center announced on Thursday that starting on Feb. 15, children 5 and older will need to show proof of having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to attend performances. This applies to Shea's Buffalo, Shea's 710 and Shea's Smith Theatres.

On March 15, children 5 and up will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated - that means they got their last shot in the series 14 days ago.

Children under the age of 5 are not permitted to shows unless they are specifically designated as family productions like "Blippi The Musical," "Collision of Rhythm," and "Trolls Live."

Children under the age of 2 are not allowed in the theatre for any productions.

Children 12 and older have been required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination since October 2020.

Masks are required to worn at all times while inside the theatre.