New state guidelines allowing for larger wedding receptions are now in effect

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Planning a wedding during a pandemic means being flexible to the ever-changing guidelines about large gatherings. Monday marks the first day that New York State's latest rules about receptions and other catered events go into place. Some venue operators say they're preparing for even more changes to the rules throughout the upcoming season.

As of Monday, March 15th, venues can host receptions and other indoor catered events for up to 150 people, as along as that number does not exceed fifty percent capacity of the space. There are strict rules for testing of attendees, masks and social distancing, as well as dancing, including:

TESTING:

All guests must have proof of negative PCR test within 72 hours OR a negative rapid test within 6 hours of the event. Staff will be tested bi-weekly

Anyone who is fully vaccinated within two weeks of the event is exempt to the testing rules

MASKS / SOCIAL DISTANCING:

Masks are required for anyone who is not sitting, eating, or drinking.

Tables should be spaced out six feet apart

Guests may only sit, eat, and drink with people from their household or immediate party, including during cocktail hour.

DANCING:

Ceremonial dances for the bridal party are allowed

Guests may dance only with members of their immediate household

Dancing zones must be spaced fix feet apart and clearly marked

Masks are required while dancing

Any venue hosting a larger event is also required to notify the health department of the gathering at least five days in advance. More detailed information is available here.

For the venue operators, such as The Annex, a brand new indoor/outdoor event space in Chaffee, it has at times been a challenge to digest the ever-changing rules, which they expect to be updated again soon.

"We're just taking it one day at a time," Co-Owner Samantha Armstong told 2 On Your Side about how they've communicating with couples planning weddings this summer. "I think they find comfort in knowing we're doing as much as we can do and as much research as we can do and kind of summarizing it to give to them, but no one's really getting frustrated."

"We're very fortunate," said her business partner and sister-in-law, Stephane Armstrong. "We're priding ourselves with transparency, so as soon as we know some information, which has come trickling in, it hasn't come like a waterfall just yet, but as soon as we know information, we're sharing that along."

The Annex does not have any weddings for 150 people scheduled until June, they are planning on hosting two large proms for local high schools, as well as a shopping festival and other events such as fitness and crafting classes, under the new state guidelines soon.