NYS releases guidance for weddings, catered events

ALBANY, N.Y. — In a conference call with reporters on Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released additional guidance for weddings and catered events.

Cuomo previously announced that starting March 15, venus can host weddings and/or catered events at 50 percent capacity, with no more than 150 people in attendance. Any venue that plans on hosting a large event, above the social gathering limit, is required to notify the local health department ahead of time.

Anyone planning on attending would need to be tested for COVID-19 beforehand. In addition, sign-in with contact information would be required at the event to assist with contact tracing if need be.

Similar to COVID safety rules at a restaurant, those in attendance are required to wear a mask at all times except when seated and eating or drinking.

In addition, ceremonial and socially-distanced dancing will be allowed, but under strict guidelines.

"From day one, we have said that our COVID recovery is not a choice between public health and the economy - it has to be both - and in New York we're demonstrating how to do that safely and smartly," Governor Cuomo said.