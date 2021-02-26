Wedding venue operators respond to New York State guidelines

Some say they will adapt, while other claim, 'It's a huge problem.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For many engaged couples and their families, they may be thrilled to hear the state has finally come out with COVID guidelines to allow weddings and other catered events.

But many venue operators and reception hall owners are going through the fine print and shaking their heads.

The wedding planner COVID guide from Albany with all the details is now available online here.

But the big points are limited attendance at 150 people, required proof of vaccines, or a negative COVID tests for venue staff and all the guests, and, yeah, socially distanced dancing.

So we got varied reactions from the people running receptions.

First off, Laurie Clark of the Avanti Mansion said: "From what I have seen and read, some of them are very easy to do, and some of them are just take a little planning. But you know, it's certainly better than where we were a year ago. We're grateful to be able to open, so we're just going to have to come up with a creative way so that our couples can enjoy their day."

Don Warfe, general manager of the Wurlitzer Events Center, said: "Honestly, the Governor tried to make himself look good by opening up for weddings without really thinking clearly about it."

And there's Dave Gordon of the Creekside Banquet and Picnic Facility, who added: "This is a huge problem for everybody. We want everybody to be safe but they got to be reasonable. I think that this can be modified."

For example, when it comes to making sure that people have been properly vaccinated or tested for COVID before they can attend, Gordon points out, "That's a tricky one. People, they do what they got to do, and I'm a little concerned that the onus is being put on myself and other businesses like mine."

And Gordon throws out some other elements and a hypothetical that might cause some wedding hysteria.

"They claim in this report from the state and the county of issue that if they do not provide it, then they're to be considered trespassers and the police should be called. Just what the police need," Gordon said

He added: "You're going to have someone show up for sure at any wedding and say, 'Oh, I forgot it, the dog ate it, it's in the car. I don't know where it is, but I'm an uncle or a cousin, and I flew 27 hours to get here from wherever,' and you're going to have a problem and that 's gonna make us look bad."

Warfe cites another realization: "Right now vaccine is not accessible to most people here in Western New York so we're gonna be stuck with small weddings."

And then there's "everybody let's dance," but socially distant and with the people at your table or your family group.

Gordon, again, on this one: "How am I supposed to know who's who. I mean I don't know the family history. And if this uncle wants to go dance with his, you know, niece he's never seen before that came here from California, that's a no-no. I'm supposed to enforce that?"

Of course, there may extra hassles for the operators when it comes to the staff testing. Some don't know how severs can afford COVID testing every two weeks or they may have to dismiss someone who turns down the vaccine for personal reasons.

Some venue operators also may now put on a surcharge to hire extra staff to delicately handle such rule enforcement.

Others say couples may also opt to just postpone any early spring weddings. But again some say open dates are limited for booking and they are having other issues booking for large gatherings like anniversary parties or class reunions.