Hidden history of the History Museum

As the Buffalo History Museum prepares to reopen on Saturday, Unknown Stories of WNY explores the pieces of hidden history held by the building itself

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "We call it our biggest archive." That is how Executive Director Melissa Brown describes the building which houses the Buffalo History Museum. The masterwork of architect George Cary, the Historical Society building was originally erected as the New York State pavilion. In fact, it is the only building that was intended to remain after the Pan-American Exposition of 1901.

One little piece of hidden history greets you as you walk in, a legacy piece that was commissioned by an then-Historical Society President Andrew Langdon. A pair of two-ton bronze doors, the work of sculptor Ralph Hinton Perry. But another unknown tidbit is that what we now think of the front door was originally the back door. Work is underway right now to restore the original pan am entrance that faces the Japanese Gardens and Mirror Lake.

Brown points out details as we walk through the original front door. "This little rotunda is part of that original entrance way ." It is flanked by two small rooms, originally designed as a place for Pan-Am goers to check their bikes. "Folks could not bring their bicycles on to the Pan-Am grounds that was that allowed so they would check them here in these bicycle check rooms."

Inside the museum you can imagine the impact it had on visitors, especially in the grand reception room. It was designed to be the State Court, a place for receptions and gatherings during the exposition. Still in its original spot, the piano donated by Steinway, made specifically for the exposition. "And you'll notice on the top of the piano actually the seal of the state of New York is emblazoned."

Just outside, on the portico, overlooking the lake is another piece you have probably seen, but never given a second thought. But the statue of Abraham Lincoln, was a gift of Dr. Julius Francis, who organized some of the nation's first commemorations of Lincoln's birthday and was a major force in achieving what we all celebrate to this day, President's Day. "He was one of the first people (Julius Francis) to actually petition for Lincoln's birthday to be a national holiday" says Brown.