Buffalo History Museum to reopen August 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo History Museum is set to reopen August 1.

Admission will be free for the remainder of 2020.

Guests will still be able to enjoy the exhibits on Buffalo's history, but there are new guidelines and safety procedures in place.

Advance, online pre-registration to visit

Limiting the number of guests at the museum to 133 people per day (25 percent of our maximum capacity)

New guest check-in system and signage to minimize contact and promote social distancing

Masks are required for all staff and guests while inside the museum; guests are strongly encouraged to bring their own masks, but a number of disposable masks will be available

Hand sanitizing stations at guest services and throughout the museum

Exhibits and frequently touched surfaces will be sanitized and disinfected four times throughout the day

You will also have to a set of questions on travel and exposure to COVID-19 prior to entering.