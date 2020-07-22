Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site reopens to the public

On-site tours are resuming, but programming will remain virtual for the time being.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The place where Theodore Roosevelt took the oath of office to become the nation's 26th president following the assassination of William McKinley during the Pan American Expo has reopened to the public.

The Wilcox Mansion, more commonly known as the TR Site, is open once again for on-site tours. Tour sizes are limited to one household including no more than six people and you will need to make a reservation in advance online. You will also need to wear a mask or face covering while on the property and maintain social distance at all times.

“We are excited to be able to welcome guests back to the site, but, to ensure the safety of our visitors and staff, we have adopted several new policies and adjusted our operations," said Executive Director Stanton Hudson. "We are asking all visitors and guests to be patient and expect some changes in their visit."

The TR Site’s popular TRivia Nite and Speaker Series continued throughout the closure online and will remain digital until it is safe to resume them in person.