Danceability to offer virtual summer classes to dancers with and without disabilities

The local non-profit is taking its summer classes from the stage to the screen. Registration is open for Danceability's virtual summer program.

DEPEW, N.Y. — With the future of summer camps still up in the air, a local non-profit dance and movement program for those with special needs is now offering a virtual summer dance camp.

Because of coronavirus, Danceability's annual May performance had to be cancelled, as well as all of its classes in studio.

But that's not stopping them from dancing. Danceability's teachers started offering virtual classes this spring, and now registration for Danceability's virtual summer program via Zoom launched this week.

It's a 6-week dance program open to anyone — all ages, all abilities. Classes include hip hop, silly dances, party dances, fitness frenzy, and funky jazz.

The hope is these classes won't just help the dancers, but they'll also help the organization.

"We're really hoping that many people take advantage of them. They're not expensive, but for us it's the only income we have coming in right now besides donations. Obviously, it's really hard for people to donate right now. So we're just doing what we can, and we hope they're well-attended so that we can open up in the fall," said Robin Bishop, co-founder of Danceability, Inc.

Every dancer who registers will also get a bag full of props to use in the interactive virtual classes.