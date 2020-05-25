Fitness at Canalside goes virtual

Starting on Memorial Day, the popular Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY workout series brings a variety of free exercise classes to your device.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fans of the Fitness at Canalside workout series can still get their downward dog on despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular outdoor exercise events are held every summer down on Buffalo's waterfront, but they will take place virtually this year due to the outbreak.

Starting on Memorial Day, classes such as Yoga with Steve and Boxstar Training will be as close as your nearest device.

"Visiting Canalside has become a favorite summer tradition for thousands of Western New Yorkers. Since we can't be together physically at this time, we're proud to bring Fitness at the Canalside to the homes of individuals and families in the community," said Julie R. Snyder, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of sponsor Blue Cross and Blue Shield of WNY. "As we continue to navigate new routines, it is really important to prioritize our mental and physical health and stay active while at home."

This is the sixth year for the exercise series. They are free and open to the public regardless of fitness level or experience. Classes are held Monday-Friday at 11 a.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at both 11 a.m and 2 p.m.