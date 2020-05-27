Eternal Flame Trail reopened after brief closure

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Eternal Flame Trail at Chestnut Ridge has reopened Wednesday after two rescue incidents from a ravine on the trail over Memorial Day weekend.

The Erie County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department announced the reopening of the trail Wednesday morning. However, it reminds people who decide to hike to wear appropriate footwear. The Department also said that if the trail is too crowded, consider coming back a different day in order to keep a safe social distance from other hikers.