Cradle Beach celebrates celebrates 135 years this camp season

Camp season is in full swing, and this year Cradle Beach is celebrating a special anniversary on the shores of Lake Erie in Angola.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — From the beach to the pool, for 135 years, Cradle Beach Camp has been a place for kids to create memories on the shores of Lake Erie in Angola.

"Children come overnight. They're dropped off on Monday they stay throughout the week till Friday," CEO Ann-Marie Orlowski said. "While they're here, they participate in play stations. They get to to choose what play stations to participate in, they're meeting friends, they're trying new things, they're exploring."

"I just love it here," Counselor Nathan Wood said, a former camper himself. "It's kind of like a second home. Being here since I was eight, coming every summer."

Throughout its long history, Cradle Beach has had a lot of support to make the dream of going to summer camp a reality for thousands of kids of all ages and abilities.

"While our mission centers on children with disabilities, and economic disadvantages, we really serve all children of all capabilities," Orlowski said.

Now, a new partnership with the 716 Foundation is helping campers, their families, as well as the staff.

"We are so excited to work with the 716 Foundation as a relatively new foundation but really establishing very strong roots very quickly in our community," said Orlowski. "We have been partnering together for the last year to create three different opportunities for support and giving. One is an employee bonus fund, that is really to help mitigate the challenges of recruitment and retention of our skilled counselors."

The foundation also awarded 15 campers with three-year scholarships, and renovated the basketball court.

"We have a beautiful refurbished, repainted basketball court with accessible hoops that allows everybody to play simultaneously," Orloski said.

"To see it all come to fruition is a big deal and it makes me and all of our board members really excited," 716 Foundation Board President Aaron Stahura said. "Cradle Beach keeps sending us updates and feedback from the children and we couldn't be happier."

One week sessions at Cradle Beach run through mid-August, and online registration is still open. The organization also runs a respite program at the camp throughout the year.