Buffalo Futures helps aspiring young professionals find careers

The new program will help connect 16 to 24-year-olds with careers that fit their needs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are celebrating Western New York and a new program in Buffalo to help connect aspiring young professionals with career paths that fit their needs.

The goal of Buffalo Futures is to help people who have become disconnected from school and employment find careers with family-sustaining wages.

"We believe Buffalo's young people are crucial in driving Buffalo forward, especially since we had the great resignation, right, so all of a sudden these people are, this demographic is so much more important," said Thomas Beauford, Jr., President and CEO, Buffalo Urban League and Co-Chair, Youth Employment Coalition.

If you create a profile on the Buffalo Futures website right now, you can already access 37 career pathways and 350 job opportunities in our region. It is a mobile-first platform, but there's also the new Hub on SUNY Erie's downtown campus to help connect 16 to 24-year-olds with careers.

"Instead of them just being connected to jobs, they're connected to career paths that lead to a sustaining wage. It's a low barrier to entry, and they also have the support of the success coach to get them to the training and certifications needed to get them onto that career path," said Jerrell Mason, Senior Director, of Buffalo Futures.

Buffalo Futures is different because it isn't just one training program. The training is tailored to the individual. It is free and you can meet with a success coach in person or online.

And just because you don't finish high school or don't go to college, the people behind Buffalo Futures believe you should still be able to earn a family-sustaining wage.