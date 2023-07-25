Ceremonial groundbreaking of new law enforcement academy at NCCC revealed

The Niagara County Sheriff alongside partners from NFPD, NCCC, NYS, and local government held the ceremonial groundbreaking for a new police academy Tuesday.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — On Tuesday morning the Niagara County Sheriff's Office took part in the ceremonial groundbreaking of the new state-of-the-art Law Enforcement Academy coming to NCCC.

The ECSO was also joined by NFPD, NYS, local government officials, and law enforcement from around the county at the ceremony.

The 15,000-square-foot facility will provide the highest level of training possible for local law enforcement, and a partnership with SUNY will allow those who attend to earn college credits.

In a post from the Niagara County Sheriff's Facebook page, it showed a rendering of what the building will look like once it is built.

Sheriff Filicetti and partners from NFPD, NCCC, NYS, the Niagara County Legislature, local governments, and law... Posted by Niagara County Sheriff on Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Back in 2022, the county legislature approved up to $3 million in American Rescue Plan funds for the project. Another $2.27 million was set aside in the SUNY building fund as part of the 2022 state budget that had been passed. The cost of the building is expected to total approximately $4.54 million.

After a decade at Niagara University, the academy was relocated to the NCCC campus in Sanborn in 2021. It's operated by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and the Niagara Falls Police Department.

The academy trains newly hired officers and those hoping to be hired by other Western New York police agencies.