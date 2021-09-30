Buffalo State College prepares to cut the ribbon on new planetarium

The Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium is inside the college's brand new Science and Mathematics Complex

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a new planetarium on Buffalo State College's campus, and you don't have to be a student to visit it.

The college will cut the ribbon on Friday at the new Academic Commons within the E.H. Butler Library, as well as the new Science and Mathematics Complex, which houses the Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium.

The planetarium's state-of-the-art software creates a 360-degree immersive viewing experience of the night sky. Not only be an important part of the earth science curriculum and research projects on campus, it will also be open to the public on weekends, and available for birthday parties and other private events.

“I’m so excited the planetarium is opening,” Planetarium Director Kevin Williams said in a statement. “Classes and other groups on campus that have visited recently have been blown away by the visualizations and unique way of viewing the night sky and beyond in the immersive environment of the planetarium.”