Buffalo State College students give back during Dare to Care event

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some Buffalo State College students spent the day giving back to the community during their annual Bengals Dare to Care event.

Hundreds of faculty and staff were out volunteering at 35 different locations in the city. 2 On Your side caught up with some of those students while they were beautifying the African American Cultural Center.

Jim Mayrose, the vice president of academic affairs, said this is not only a great opportunity for students to give back, but also for them to learn about the places they are tidying up.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for them to not only give up their time and help the community, and this community center, but they learn more about the community they learn what's going on," Mayrose said. "So although you might see them here painting and helping out, but also learning what happens at this site."

The students not only gave a fresh coat of paint to the African American Cultural Center, but they also did some landscaping around it.