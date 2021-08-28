Buffalo State offers first-ever Anchor Bar on campus

Buffalo State now features The Anchor Bar on campus for the fall semester.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo State College has opened a new treat in its student union, and what's better than a staple in the Western New York community?

Buffalo is synonymous with chicken wings, and the place where it all started has opened a location on Buffalo State College’s campus for the fall semester.

The Anchor Bar, widely recognized as the restaurant where Buffalo-style chicken wings were first created, will welcome students, faculty, and staff with a selection of Buffalo-based foods in the Campbell Student Union.

It’s the restaurant’s first location on a college campus.

“There isn’t a better, more ideal fit than Anchor Bar,” said Glenn Bucello, resident district manager of Chartwells Dining Services on campus. “Our number one seller is chicken wings. Our students love chicken wings. Not only does it appeal to the commuter, it introduces our students from New York City to what Buffalo is known for.”

The Anchor Bar location on campus opened Friday and is also a late-night option for students.

“We are thrilled to be a new dining option for students and staff,” said Michelle Buchholz, marketing director at Anchor Bar Franchise & Development Co. “‘The Home of the Original Chicken Wing’ is a perfect iconic restaurant for everyone to enjoy! This is a great addition to our expanding franchise portfolio.”

Bucello said he had been looking to bring a local restaurant into the student union for several years, and the timing worked out perfectly. The campus location will serve a limited menu, including chicken wings, boneless chicken wings, beef-on-weck, and several vegetarian options.

Talking about the Anchor Bar coming to campus was a head-turner over the summer, Bucello said.