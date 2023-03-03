Jason Arno honored at Sabres, Bruins game Thursday night

A banner of Jason Arno was displayed on the arena's video boards.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A previously scheduled theme night took on extra meaning Thursday night when the Buffalo Sabres played the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

The home team was set to celebrate first responders from the area. In the wake of Wednesday's tragedy in Buffalo, the Bruins expanded that honor to include the firefighter who died in a 4-alarm fire.

"We would like to send prayers to the friends and family of Jason Arno, a Buffalo Firefighter from Engine Company 2 who made the ultimate sacrifice battling a fire in downtown Buffalo yesterday," the announcer said.

A banner of fallen firefighter Jason Arno was displayed on the arena's video boards.

The Buffalo Sabres shared a video of the moment on Twitter.

"From all of Buffalo, thank you for honoring him tonight, @NHLBruins," the tweet said.

We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of Jason Arno, and the Buffalo Fire Department.



From all of Buffalo, thank you for honoring him tonight, @NHLBruins. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/KPL0n4opxW — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 3, 2023

It was an emotional start to the game, but the game itself was a disappointment as the Sabres couldn't match up with the best team in the league.