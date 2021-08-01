'Bills Mafia Anthem' rapper talks going from stadium custodian to the 50-yard line

Before becoming a national recording artist, 'Benny the Butcher' worked at One Bills Drive.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills Mafia now has an anthem all their own, thanks to Buffalo-native and rapper 'Benny the Butcher.' He recently debuted a music video shot on the field at Bills Stadium, which is extra special for him.

Benny says it's been tough on the fans not being able to go to the games, especially when the team has been dominating. He told Daybreak's Lauren Hall this was his way to represent Bills Mafia at the stadium and do something that would hype them up.

The video has special meaning to him because of his past experience working at the stadium. During the 2013 season, he was a suite custodian on game days.

"It's so ironic that I used to, like the box suites area I used to clean that up. I used to go there with my little vacuum and wear my little vest for Janitor King [Jani-King]," Benny said.

"So just to be able to do something like this and stand on the 50 yard line and just look up to the boxes where I worked, it's just so inspirational. It's a story within a story," Benny added.