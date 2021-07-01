Diggs, Beasley's status uncertain for Buffalo Bills playoff opener

Coach Sean McDermott provided no definitive update whether either will be able to play in speaking before Buffalo’s practice on Thursday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The playing status of Bills top receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley is uncertain for Buffalo’s wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Coach Sean McDermott provided no definitive update whether either will be able to play in speaking before Buffalo’s practice on Thursday. Beasley has already missed one game after hurting his knee in the fourth quarter of a 38-9 win at New England on Dec. 28.