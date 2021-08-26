5 different ways to enjoy the warm weather we have left in Western New York

Thursday on Daybreak, 2 On Your Side's Kevin O'Neill detailed five ways to stay cool in August and September.

Thursday on Daybreak, 2 On Your Side's Kevin O'Neill detailed five ways to stay cool in August and September. All of which are on the water.

Floating flamingo boats

The FLOAT-mingo boats are a popular attraction at the city's Olmsted Parks system.

The paddle boats are a collaboration between the Buffalo Maritime Center, which runs the Hoyt Lake Row Boats, and the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy. The tropical birds have been the unofficial mascot of the Olmsted Parks since they attempted to break a world record for most lawn flamingos in Bidwell Park in 2018.

Weather depending, rowboat and FLOATmingo rides are available every day from noon to 8 p.m.

Jet boats

Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours operate out of Canada and America. It starts as a speedy but scenic ride through the Niagara Gorge, then prepared to get soaked as you ride the rapids. They have covered boats if you want to stay dry. The season lasts until October.

Floating tiki huts

Floating tiki bars are available to rent through Buffalo Tiki Tours and they come with a captain. The new boats that are available this year with a bathroom on board. As of now they can board six and are awaiting Coast Guard approval to expand that to 18 passengers.

Sunset Cruises' private events are very popular and they are scheduling into September.

Pontoon rentals

Now if you would like to float with a more luxurious feel, consider renting a pontoon from Collins Marine. Anyone 25 years or older who has a legal driver's license can rent a pontoon - you don't need a boating license.

Ten seaters and 12 seaters are available now through October 3.

Maid of the Mist

You can rent pontoon and flamingo boats in other parts of the country, but you can't experience the awe and beauty of Niagara Falls elsewhere.

A little tip to minimize the wait, go early in the week if you can to avoid the tourist crowd. If you go Friday through Sunday, crowds are lighter in the morning. The first boat departs at 9 a.m.