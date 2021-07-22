Canalside to be converted into giant roller rink

Starting August 20, the canals at Canalside will be filled with people on roller skates!

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The canals at Canalside are getting a temporary makeover. What is normally waterways in the summer and ice in the winter will now be a roller rink in the fall.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) will be opening the seasonal attraction from August 20 until October 31. It will be the largest outdoor roller rink in New York State. Admission will be $6.00 for adults, $2.00 for kids under 13. Skate rentals will be available for $4.00.

The canals will be drained starting August 9 to allow for crews to put down the roller floor.

“For those around in the 70s at the height of the roller disco era, you know how much fun a pair of polyurethane wheels and good tunes can be, and roller skating is seeing a resurgence as a fun activity for all ages. We’re thrilled to bring this new attraction to the community on Buffalo’s waterfront,” says ECHDC Chairman Robert Gioia.

There will also be several community events connected to the rink like free skate nights, theme nights and pop-up markets.

The hours of operation will be:

August 20, 2021 - September 6, 2021

Mondays-Thursday: Noon to 7 p.m.

Fridays: Noon to 10 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

September 7, 2021 – October 31, 2021