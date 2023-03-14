Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, 2 On Your Side's Kevin O'Neill shares his Spotify playlist with his favorite Irish songs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Listen, I’m proud to be Irish and I love Irish music, but I’ve noticed that after a half hour of just Irish jigs, or a half hour of just Irish “pub music”, it starts to get repetitive, and I’d rather hear a nice of assortment of different styles.

My goal was to create a perfect three-hour playlist mixing everything from old fashioned standards to chart-topping artists of today. A mix that people could listen to and get in the St. Patrick's Day mood whether they're at work or at a pub!

All songs, except three Irish standards, are up-tempo.

My mix has: Traditional jigs, and “reels”, perfect for Irish dancing.

Rollicking Irish classic pub songs that sound better with a beer in your hand.

Up-tempo Gaelic influenced jams from North American artists (like Bruce Springsteen and Great Big Sea) and British acts like Ed Sheehan and Mumford & Sons.

Hidden gems from Ireland with toe-tapping originals and Irish-flavored covers of well-known hits.

Artists from Ireland. Obvious ones like U2 and Cranberries, and more modern chart-toppers like Snow Patrol and Niall Horan.

Standards - like “Danny Boy”, sung by Johnny Cash, and two songs written by Buffalo’s Chauncey Olcott - “When Irish Eyes are Smiling”, and “My Wild Irish Rose”

Thanks to fellow Irishman Pete Gallivan for some great recommendations.

The final song list is a little over three hours, and great for a party, a pub, or to add some St. Patrick’s Day ambience to your workplace. One note that “Little Lion Man” has a couple profanities, so skip past if kids are around.