Grand marshal announced for annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United Irish American Association has named the grand marshal for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Jim Wannemacher will serve as grand marshal for the parade, which will start at 2 p.m. March 19 on Delaware Avenue.

Last year, thousands of people lined Delaware Avenue to welcome back the parade, which returned after a long COVID pandemic hiatus.

Buffalo Mayor Byron told 2 On Your Side that he had missed the camaraderie, and the spirit, in the years without a parade. He also added it feels great to be back.

Gov. Kathy Hochul was in town for last year's parade as well.