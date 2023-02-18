Water Buffalo Club 716 hat going green for St. Patrick's Day

Water Buffalo Club 716 partnered with Stitch Buffalo to create the design, which will be Kelly green with a white patch, showing a green buffalo with a shamrock.

Water Buffalo Club 716 is partnering with Stitch Buffalo to create the design, which will be Kelly green with a white patch, showing a green buffalo with a shamrock.

The normal hats are very recognizable, so why come out with a different design?

"I had been getting requests for Sabres hats, for Bandits hats, which those still might come out. Dyngus Day hats and, of course, St. Patrick's Day hats, and I thought, 'I'm half-Irish. My favorite holiday of the year.' I thought, 'How perfect to wear these in the parade? How great it would be?" owner Therese Forton-Barnes said.

"We might even have a float in the parade; still waiting to see that, so I jumped on it right away, actually, before the season even ended, because it's a process to get everything moving between the material and the patch. So here we are, with our St. Patrick's Day version of the Water Buffalo hat."

The hats are available on Water Buffalo Club 716 website for about $165.