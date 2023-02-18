Water Buffalo Club 716 hat going green for St. Patrick's Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The iconic blue Water Buffalo Club 716 hat is going green for St. Patrick's Day.
Water Buffalo Club 716 is partnering with Stitch Buffalo to create the design, which will be Kelly green with a white patch, showing a green buffalo with a shamrock.
The normal hats are very recognizable, so why come out with a different design?
"I had been getting requests for Sabres hats, for Bandits hats, which those still might come out. Dyngus Day hats and, of course, St. Patrick's Day hats, and I thought, 'I'm half-Irish. My favorite holiday of the year.' I thought, 'How perfect to wear these in the parade? How great it would be?" owner Therese Forton-Barnes said.
"We might even have a float in the parade; still waiting to see that, so I jumped on it right away, actually, before the season even ended, because it's a process to get everything moving between the material and the patch. So here we are, with our St. Patrick's Day version of the Water Buffalo hat."
The hats are available on Water Buffalo Club 716 website for about $165.
"It's interesting because the whole venture has turned not just into the Bills season," Forton-Barnes said. "And now I'm seeing this as we have St. Patrick's Day. Then we have one coming up in the few weeks for Dyngus Day. Kind of just a Buffalo thing now, trying to bring as many Buffalo people together as we can. We all need that."