Fundraiser held as St. Patrick's Day parade date approaches

On March 18, the 28th annual Old Neighborhood St. Patrick's Day Parade will kick off in the historic Valley neighborhood, and head for the Old First Ward.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — St. Patrick's day is just three weeks away, and the Valley Community Association is getting ready with a fundraiser.

"So we need to have support from the community," according to Margaret Overdorf, the parade marshal. "Everybody loves the parade, and all the local bars make a ton of business. The economic recovery here in the neighborhood is phenomenal for that day, but we need them to help us out to get the parade underway."

Overdorf co-founded the parade with Michael Mulqueen back in 1994.